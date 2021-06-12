Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $182.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $182.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

