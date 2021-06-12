Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 1.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Zoom Video Communications worth $91,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.0% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 200.0% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,271,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,639,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 58,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,239.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,201 shares of company stock worth $43,528,954 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $19.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.40. 6,783,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,838. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.75 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

