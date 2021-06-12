Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.15% of Zscaler worth $500,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zscaler by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS opened at $207.79 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,008 shares of company stock valued at $24,231,565 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

