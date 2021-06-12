ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0014 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $13,249.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

