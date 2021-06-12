ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00174991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00195970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.01115170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,976.88 or 1.00160397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

