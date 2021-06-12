Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZYXI. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 0.80. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.