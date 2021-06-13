-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 548,627 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 806,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MannKind stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 1,721,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,623. MannKind has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

