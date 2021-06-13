-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

BLFS opened at $38.00 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $417,982.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,614.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $93,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,428 shares of company stock worth $8,877,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

