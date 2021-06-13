-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 456.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,560,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 878,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,492,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 604,673 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,262,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 224,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,284. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

