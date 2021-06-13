-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,699 shares of company stock valued at $606,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after acquiring an additional 925,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after acquiring an additional 900,302 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,320 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,720,000 after acquiring an additional 537,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,415,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.69.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.