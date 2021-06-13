$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. W&T Offshore reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 986,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $4,488,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 1,208,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $653.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

