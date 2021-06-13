$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.05). The Manitowoc reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.65 million, a PE ratio of -58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

