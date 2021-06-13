$0.10 EPS Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 102,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,143. Digi International has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $669.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

