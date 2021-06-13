-$0.14 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Twilio posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,323 shares of company stock valued at $49,397,337. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Twilio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio stock traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,050. Twilio has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.61.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

