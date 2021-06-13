$0.16 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after buying an additional 376,281 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.55 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.