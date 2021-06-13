$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LQDT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $804.13 million, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

