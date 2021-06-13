$0.20 EPS Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. SFL reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.61 on Friday. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

