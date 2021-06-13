$0.21 EPS Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.39.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

