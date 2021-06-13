$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,520 in the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 292,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.