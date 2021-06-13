$0.27 EPS Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Annaly Capital Management also posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 293,617 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 647,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

