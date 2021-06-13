$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,308 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHLB traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 217,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,893. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

