-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.35). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

SGMO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $21,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

