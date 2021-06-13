$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.41. 115,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,213,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $953,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,755 shares in the company, valued at $295,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,540 shares of company stock worth $7,957,556 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

