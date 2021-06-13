$0.33 EPS Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.45. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,161 shares of company stock worth $710,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.17. 77,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $990.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

