$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FLS stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

