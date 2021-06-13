$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

KMT opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 305.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03. Kennametal has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 20.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 48,295 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

