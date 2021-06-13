$0.39 EPS Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

NYSE KMT opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.83, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.03. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kennametal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kennametal by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.