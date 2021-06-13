-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 128,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,177. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,057,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,710,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

