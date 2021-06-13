-$0.60 EPS Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.63). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

MRUS stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. 94,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,749. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,430,000 after acquiring an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $9,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

