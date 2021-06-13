$0.85 EPS Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. WSFS Financial posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSFS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

