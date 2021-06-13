0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $27.74 million and approximately $172,490.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00098484 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

