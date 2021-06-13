0x (ZRX) Reaches Market Cap of $692.89 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $692.89 million and $56.96 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00778659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.08 or 0.08071956 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,229,357 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

