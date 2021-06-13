0xcert (ZXC) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market cap of $911,162.75 and $34,423.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00807795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.79 or 0.08061168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00084113 BTC.

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

