$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $305.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 345.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $83.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.81 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.