$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.61. Autoliv posted earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 209.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after buying an additional 276,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 27,707 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $107,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,904. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

