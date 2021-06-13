$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,579 shares of company stock worth $9,324,580. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

