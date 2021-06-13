$1.94 Million in Sales Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report $1.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $3.63 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $2.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $7.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARAV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

ARAV stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Aravive has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aravive during the first quarter worth $333,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aravive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

