$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.31. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 181,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,355. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

