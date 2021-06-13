$104.45 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report sales of $104.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the lowest is $103.90 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $45.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $397.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $398.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $446.65 million, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $478.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

PVAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

