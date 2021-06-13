$107.30 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post sales of $107.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.18 million to $110.90 million. Harmonic reported sales of $73.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $465.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $479.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $516.31 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $529.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

