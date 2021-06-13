$125.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report $125.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $107.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $522.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.75 million to $524.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $619.89 million, with estimates ranging from $613.10 million to $634.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tenable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tenable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tenable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TENB opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -160.99 and a beta of 1.71. Tenable has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.