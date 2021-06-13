$141.91 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post $141.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.66 million to $152.28 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $604.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.33 million to $645.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,507 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

