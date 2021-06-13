1,458,000 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,458,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,669,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 69,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $46,814,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,459,000 after buying an additional 143,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

