149,892 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 149,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $268.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.68. The company has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

