149,892 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $268.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.68. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

