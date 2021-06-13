$171.08 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report $171.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.60 million and the highest is $172.00 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $160.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $674.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $669.10 million to $680.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $691.93 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.