1,716,850 Shares in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,716,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,966,000. ALPS Clean Energy ETF makes up about 1.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 12,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 748.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of ACES stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65.

