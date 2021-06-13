$185.69 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce $185.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.96 million and the highest is $188.29 million. Endava reported sales of $112.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $623.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $107.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.53. Endava has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

