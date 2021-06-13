$187.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post sales of $187.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.90 million and the highest is $190.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $178.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $751.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

FMBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

