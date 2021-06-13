$187.77 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $187.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.14 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $775.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

SRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CL King downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SRI opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $882.53 million, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.45. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stoneridge by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

